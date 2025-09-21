2025-9-21 the children of pride, leviathon, wanderlust, belial, baal

Remember, the 1st day of the 7th month is coming up soon...new moon of the 7th month...which is also, the appointed time of trumpets.... = sept 23rd at even...unto the sept 24th at even...this coming tuesday evening to wednesday evening shall be the time appointed that we come and appear before the Father. It is as a sabbath, do no work.







Job 41:1 Canst thou draw out leviathan with an hook? or his tongue with a cord which thou lettest down?

Job 41:34 He beholdeth all high things: he is a king over all the children of pride.









