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True believers vs. Masqueraders
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3 views • January 18, 2020
There are amny among the believers who aren't actually believers in Christ. They look and act like believers but they are not part of us. These are typified in the story in Matthew 25 as the foolish virgins. Note how they 'waited' for the coming of the bridegroom together with the wise virgins yet they had carried no oil for their lamps. Are you such a person? Believe in Jesus Christ today for the saving of your soul. He has paid the complete price and all you need to do is to believe. Eph 2:8-9, John 3:16, John 6:29. God bless you.
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