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The US assassin sniper Chris Kyle, killed by Russian sniper in Ukraine
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474 views • March 23, 2022
The US assassin sniper Chris Kyle is dead just 1 week after entering Ukraine to kill Russians. Putin has put special tactics in place to liquidate all foreign terrorists paid to come to Ukraine to kill Russian peace keepers. Putin said, we knew which flights Kyle took to Poland, where he stayed and when he crossed into Ukraine to murder Russians. But we had our own surprise for him, our own sniper team to greet him. Let this be a warning for any fool that thinks fighting Russia's military will be like killing unarmed women and children like they're used to killing in Iraq and Afghanistan.
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