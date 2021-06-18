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IF THE FOOD LABEL SAYS "ENRICHED" OR "FORTIFIED"...BEWARE! MANY FOODS ARE FULL OF METALS (MAGNETISM)
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162 views • June 18, 2021
More like laced instead of enriched. The water experiment is something you can try at home easily. Metals are not just in meat products. Apparently metals are being put in a lot of things they are feeding us. This of course is in addition to all of the crap the media feeds our brains every day. (Maybe that is where the term shit for brains came from?)
Source: Pirate Pete
Source: Pirate Pete
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