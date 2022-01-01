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Vaxxed People burning up Alive from the inside after 5G towers turned on in Israel. And how about those Direct Energy Weapons they used in the recent fires in Colorado ? They are trying to kill us.
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2937 views • January 01, 2022
If this is true, we are all going to die. At least many the vaxxed people will die if they turn those towers on in the US like they just did in Israel. I am not sure about the rest of us. Can you imagine burning up from the inside ? That would suck.
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