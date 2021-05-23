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The Perils of Perfectionism
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0 view • May 23, 2021
The "perfect" is the enemy of the "good" - how to free yourself from fears of criticism...
(Sorry a few seconds of audio is missing from 33-36 seconds. Ironically enough, a video on the perils of perfectionism is itself imperfect! ;)
The words missing are "...in any way shape or form be criticized for the gap between..."
(Sorry a few seconds of audio is missing from 33-36 seconds. Ironically enough, a video on the perils of perfectionism is itself imperfect! ;)
The words missing are "...in any way shape or form be criticized for the gap between..."
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