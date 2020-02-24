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Mystery Of The Universe Explained
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66 views • February 24, 2020
You need to know what we discovered and ask why it is not being shouted from the rooftops.
What is the cosmic microwave background radiation, and why is it important to everyone.
The Planck sattelite results from 2013 gave scientists more than they bargained for.
What is the cosmic microwave background radiation, and why is it important to everyone.
The Planck sattelite results from 2013 gave scientists more than they bargained for.
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