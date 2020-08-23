© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SARS-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy. Lee Merritt, M.D. (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
519 views • August 23, 2020
SARS-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy. Lee Merritt, M.D. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/sjYvitCeMPc
From DDP 38th Annual Meeting, August 16, 2020, Las Vegas, NV
Mirrored from You Tube channel DDPmeetings at:-
https://youtu.be/sjYvitCeMPc
From DDP 38th Annual Meeting, August 16, 2020, Las Vegas, NV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.