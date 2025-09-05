Storm’s Coming: Earthbag Dome Progress & Drainage Checks!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we brace for a late monsoon storm on our Arizona desert homestead! We take the tractor to check drainage channels and ensure our sand pond is ready to capture floodwaters, while raising the dome’s platform to prevent flooding. Inside the utility dome, we plan electrical outlets and lighting, experimenting with conduit and wiring options. We also haul water to prepare for potential road washouts and cover the dome with shade triangles to stay cool during work. Join us as we balance dome construction, monsoon prep, and creative desert living!