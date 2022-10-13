10/12/2022 Miles Guo: With its self-confidence in its own advantage of supply chains, the CCP is trying to take advantage of US policy shift on US dollars to challenge the US, but its political system and loss of talents sealed its fate that the CCP will never succeed.





10/12/2022 文贵直播：中共自恃自己在产业链上的优势，想趁美元政策调整，挑战美国。但是共产党的体制和人才的流失注定了中共永远不可能成功。