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Justen Faull 4th Watch Radio ~ Give me understanding according to Thy word ~ [Ps. 119:169].
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105 views • January 17, 2021
I really enjoy listening to Justen Faull and Gary Wayne, and highly recommend their works to all Christians.
Justen Faull 4th Watch Radio Website
https://www.fourthwatchradio.com/
===
West Faull: Higher Entities, UFOs, Ancient Aliens, and The Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/27876d57-37a9-4842-9f46-7b7a6d2140b3
===
Justen Faull YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustenFaull/videos
===
Alien DNA and Government Programs
https://archive.org/details/4thWatchWithJustenFaullAlienDNAAndGovernmentPrograms
===
Exo Vaticana Tom Horn and Chris Putnam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9wluKIsONA
===
Reptilian Species w Gary Wayne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKHBUgG_YBI&;t=19s
===
Cutting Edge links, books, DVDs, CDs and more
https://www.cuttingedge.org/news_updates/newsupdatemain.html https://www.cuttingedge.org/category_results.cfm?Category=75
===
Demon Apparitions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWrvPiu6DTs&;t=5s
===
Hollywood Cabals, Witchcraft. The West Memphis 3 with William Ramsey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RncWTS8VzdA
===
Justen Faull en Espanol (IVOOX)
https://www.ivoox.com/podcast-4th-watch-with-justen-faull_sq_f1334006_1.html
===
U.S. UFO Disclosure will be happening in the next months (or yrs) as it is hidden in the Covid-19 Bill. The world is at stage souls, everything we've been told/taught are nothing but draconian lies and deceptions with the goal of entrapping, ensnaring, enslaving - and ultimately - damning the souls of mankind.
The demon-alien gospel/agenda is part of the end-times deception of 2 Thessalonians 2:8-12 Abba/Father warned us about He, Himself, would send to mankind for the rebellion, unbelief and/or disbelief.. Don't be deceived souls, aliens are demons and fallen angels in disguise pretending to be our friends - they are not. They are different races (the Nordics, the Ascended Masters, the Dracos, etc.) and they come in different shapes, sizes, rank and demonic power
https://archive.org/details/4thWatchWithJustenFaullAlienDNAAndGovernmentPrograms
Demon-Alien Grand Agenda:
1. The assimilation of the human race (i.e., via A.I.).
2. The subjugation of the human race.
3. The enslavement of the human race (i.e., via Jew NWO cypto currency and the cashless society).
4. The take over of flat earth as they aspire to rule upon us openly; the reptilian Jew (SOS anti-Christ) will claim that they are our "gods/creators".
5. The invention and roll-out of the 666 mark of the beast (i.e., COVID-19 is part and parcel of it).
6. Getting people chipped (i.e., with rfid chips) as well as with alien technology (i.e., serpent nano technology such as DARPA Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide).
7. Turning humanity into hybrids (i.e., changing your DNA - they've been doing this for decades now) and transhumans H+ (i.e., adding 3rd strand DNA to human genome).
8. The damnation of the human race.
Anyone taking COVID-19 injections will be turned into "cyborgs" and "human hybrids" as their DNA will be changed. COVID-19 injections not only contain "nano-particles and rfid chips" but also "Graphene Oxyde" and DARPA self-assembling "Hydrogel". CV-19 is not a normal vaccine but rather an operation system. It is the part and parcel of the 666 mark of the beast as no-one in the near future will be able to buy or sell unless they get the CV-19 injections and passports - we clearly are heading in this direction and there's no way back souls.
Many self-proclaimed Christians are being deceived in this respect and many more have already taken the 666 mark of the beast (Revelation 13:16-18). So take heed that no-one deceives thee (Matthew 24:4).
Jesus Christ warned us that if any man takes the mark of the beast, or his name, or worships the beast will be send to the lake of fire (Revelation 21:8).
If you have "not" taken the CV-19 injections, then you can be saved. So you need to ask Jesus Christ to reveal "personally" to you (via His Holy Spirit) what is the mark of the beast.
As to me, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit confirmed to me in 2020 that CV-19 injections are indeed the 666 mark of the beast. I trust "no" man at this point in History.
Justen Faull 4th Watch Radio Website
https://www.fourthwatchradio.com/
===
West Faull: Higher Entities, UFOs, Ancient Aliens, and The Bible
https://www.brighteon.com/27876d57-37a9-4842-9f46-7b7a6d2140b3
===
Justen Faull YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/JustenFaull/videos
===
Alien DNA and Government Programs
https://archive.org/details/4thWatchWithJustenFaullAlienDNAAndGovernmentPrograms
===
Exo Vaticana Tom Horn and Chris Putnam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9wluKIsONA
===
Reptilian Species w Gary Wayne
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKHBUgG_YBI&;t=19s
===
Cutting Edge links, books, DVDs, CDs and more
https://www.cuttingedge.org/news_updates/newsupdatemain.html https://www.cuttingedge.org/category_results.cfm?Category=75
===
Demon Apparitions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWrvPiu6DTs&;t=5s
===
Hollywood Cabals, Witchcraft. The West Memphis 3 with William Ramsey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RncWTS8VzdA
===
Justen Faull en Espanol (IVOOX)
https://www.ivoox.com/podcast-4th-watch-with-justen-faull_sq_f1334006_1.html
===
U.S. UFO Disclosure will be happening in the next months (or yrs) as it is hidden in the Covid-19 Bill. The world is at stage souls, everything we've been told/taught are nothing but draconian lies and deceptions with the goal of entrapping, ensnaring, enslaving - and ultimately - damning the souls of mankind.
The demon-alien gospel/agenda is part of the end-times deception of 2 Thessalonians 2:8-12 Abba/Father warned us about He, Himself, would send to mankind for the rebellion, unbelief and/or disbelief.. Don't be deceived souls, aliens are demons and fallen angels in disguise pretending to be our friends - they are not. They are different races (the Nordics, the Ascended Masters, the Dracos, etc.) and they come in different shapes, sizes, rank and demonic power
https://archive.org/details/4thWatchWithJustenFaullAlienDNAAndGovernmentPrograms
Demon-Alien Grand Agenda:
1. The assimilation of the human race (i.e., via A.I.).
2. The subjugation of the human race.
3. The enslavement of the human race (i.e., via Jew NWO cypto currency and the cashless society).
4. The take over of flat earth as they aspire to rule upon us openly; the reptilian Jew (SOS anti-Christ) will claim that they are our "gods/creators".
5. The invention and roll-out of the 666 mark of the beast (i.e., COVID-19 is part and parcel of it).
6. Getting people chipped (i.e., with rfid chips) as well as with alien technology (i.e., serpent nano technology such as DARPA Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide).
7. Turning humanity into hybrids (i.e., changing your DNA - they've been doing this for decades now) and transhumans H+ (i.e., adding 3rd strand DNA to human genome).
8. The damnation of the human race.
Anyone taking COVID-19 injections will be turned into "cyborgs" and "human hybrids" as their DNA will be changed. COVID-19 injections not only contain "nano-particles and rfid chips" but also "Graphene Oxyde" and DARPA self-assembling "Hydrogel". CV-19 is not a normal vaccine but rather an operation system. It is the part and parcel of the 666 mark of the beast as no-one in the near future will be able to buy or sell unless they get the CV-19 injections and passports - we clearly are heading in this direction and there's no way back souls.
Many self-proclaimed Christians are being deceived in this respect and many more have already taken the 666 mark of the beast (Revelation 13:16-18). So take heed that no-one deceives thee (Matthew 24:4).
Jesus Christ warned us that if any man takes the mark of the beast, or his name, or worships the beast will be send to the lake of fire (Revelation 21:8).
If you have "not" taken the CV-19 injections, then you can be saved. So you need to ask Jesus Christ to reveal "personally" to you (via His Holy Spirit) what is the mark of the beast.
As to me, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit confirmed to me in 2020 that CV-19 injections are indeed the 666 mark of the beast. I trust "no" man at this point in History.
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