❗️BATTLE FOR GULAY-POLE❗️
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
102 views • 1 day ago

❗️BATTLE FOR GULAY-POLE❗️

The 11th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the "East" troop group is launching precise strikes with FABs on fortified positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Gulay-Pole.

All of this could have been avoided if the guys had listened to the voice of reason and left the city. But since they didn't understand it the right way, now it will only be done the hard way.

Adding: 

The Ukrainian version of the peace plan, sent to the USA, rejects the withdrawal of troops from Donbass and the renunciation of NATO, - NYT

 - In the new 20-point peace plan project, which Kyiv presented as a counter-proposal in opposition to the American one, Ukraine's refusal to cede control over Donbass is enshrined, New York Times reported, citing 5 Western officials familiar with the plan's content.

 - The plan states that Ukraine should maintain control over the remaining territories in the east held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

 - According to Trump's peace plan, Kiev was supposed to cede all of Donbass, noted high-ranking EU and US officials.

 - Kiev also removed from the plan the US thesis about the country's renunciation of the right to join NATO, reported high-ranking Western officials.


@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
