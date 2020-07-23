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Exhibit #05.051 Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller says the income tax is voluntary
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104 views • July 23, 2020
Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller says the income tax is "voluntary"
Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller and Congressman Beccera says the income tax is "voluntary". Testimony given on 5/17/2013.
Uploaded from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG2mcjAuLo4
More Zomby Gov-Co Actors here: https://www.brighteon.com/75f2100e-8630-4f1d-96cd-42a42b7dd2ce
Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller and Congressman Beccera says the income tax is "voluntary". Testimony given on 5/17/2013.
Uploaded from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG2mcjAuLo4
More Zomby Gov-Co Actors here: https://www.brighteon.com/75f2100e-8630-4f1d-96cd-42a42b7dd2ce
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