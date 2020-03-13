Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste, What the Central Bankers are Planning & Doing? w/ Spiro Skouras

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Spiro Skouras joins program to discuss what the bankers are doing behind the scenes while everyone is preoccupied with the very real crisis of the CoronaVirus.
You can follow Spiro Skouras on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/o_rips
Follow Spiro on Youtube @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKO...
You can also read his articles @ http://ActivistPost.com
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