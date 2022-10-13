Dr McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The New American Published October 12, 2022
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thenewamerican.locals.com!
How long does the vaccine last in your body? What can you do if you were vaxxed? Can we even answer those questions?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. AmericasVoice.com - Charlie Kirk Show - Dr Peter McCullough says It's the Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise
https://americasvoice.news/video/wnRjEfaJT5JM4Xz/
2. AmericasVoice.com - Charlie Kirk Show - Email asks if there is anything they can do after they took the vax
https://americasvoice.news/video/CHpbsbjgsXCfroI/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.co