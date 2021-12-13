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Woman wakes up the hard way
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31 views • December 13, 2021
You do NOT have to be a Dr. to know you do NOT inject pregnant women with experimental shots. You don't even give a pregnant woman vitamins intravenously w/o consulting their OBGYN.
Throughout history acquiring & recovering from a viral infection has always induced natural immunity. This is settled science. 100 MILLION + Americans have acquired & recovered from COVID-19. For the 1st time EVER natural immunity is no longer recognized for COVID-19.
Prepubescent children lack the Ace-2 receptor that the virus attaches to-making them almost immune to COVID. If acquired, it's almost impossible to suffer a severe case.
The gov. is hiding & censoring adverse reactions to the vaccine. If this is about patient health, why would gov. agencies be pushing vaccination among these segments of the population- pregnant women, recovered COVID patients & children? Their chances of suffering from adverse vaccine effects are much greater than the threat from the virus.
It took 108 days for the FDA to review the Pfizer clinical trial data & approve Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine. Now the FDA has went to court to argue it needs 55 YEARS to disclose the clinical trial information Pfizer used to get EUA!
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/wait-what-fda-wants-55-years-process-foia-request-over-vaccine-data-2021-11-18/
The FDA NEVER approved the Pfizer vaccine. It continues to be administered thru Emergency Use Authorization which coincidentally indemnifies Pfizer & all vaccine manufacturers from ALL LIABILITY from damages caused by the vaccines.
Pfizer received FDA approval for a drug called Comarnity that is not even avail. in the U.S. Yet the media has widely reported the Pfizer COVID vaccine is FDA approved. Is it appropriate for the FDA trusted with drug approvals to lie to the American people? You'd be crazy to trust me- someone you do not know.
But how about the INVENTOR, Dr Robert Malone, of the mRNA technology used in the vaccines? https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgLJic8u1wvF/
How much more info. do you need to wake up? This is NOT even the worst evidence in the case against the vaccines.
The real expert Drs & scientists are censored, threatened, sued, cancelled. Yet journalists, politicians, entertainers & TV Drs with NO patients voices are amplified to push a narrative that you've heard.
If you even hear the real evidence & don't know who to believe, ask yourself; Do you choose to believe those who have huge conflicts of interest including financial gain over those who have NOTHING to gain yet stand to lose EVERYTHING for speaking out?
The governments of the western world have been taken over by the ruling elite. The WEF have installed their puppets in these countries to mandate vaccines & rollout a digital ID that will track & limit our movements. It is being implemented right now in countries around the world. However, the media that the elite control is not going to tell you about it. You will continue to be pushed a narrative that divides the masses- black vs white, straight vs gay, men vs women, vaccinated vs unvaccinated, Republican vs Democrat. This is to incite fighting amongst ourselves as they take away our freedom & enslave us all.
The only thing that will stop this is to WAKE UP & simply NOT comply with their unconstitutional tyranny. There is corruption on both sides in politics. However, it is the left who have sold their soul to this idea of a one world government. Before you can "Build Back Better" one must first tear it down. That is exactly what the left has instore for this country. Make NO mistake, the left has NO intention of ever having another FREE ELECTION. What these people have done is criminal & they have no intention of turning over power to be prosecuted for their crimes.
Throughout history acquiring & recovering from a viral infection has always induced natural immunity. This is settled science. 100 MILLION + Americans have acquired & recovered from COVID-19. For the 1st time EVER natural immunity is no longer recognized for COVID-19.
Prepubescent children lack the Ace-2 receptor that the virus attaches to-making them almost immune to COVID. If acquired, it's almost impossible to suffer a severe case.
The gov. is hiding & censoring adverse reactions to the vaccine. If this is about patient health, why would gov. agencies be pushing vaccination among these segments of the population- pregnant women, recovered COVID patients & children? Their chances of suffering from adverse vaccine effects are much greater than the threat from the virus.
It took 108 days for the FDA to review the Pfizer clinical trial data & approve Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine. Now the FDA has went to court to argue it needs 55 YEARS to disclose the clinical trial information Pfizer used to get EUA!
https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/wait-what-fda-wants-55-years-process-foia-request-over-vaccine-data-2021-11-18/
The FDA NEVER approved the Pfizer vaccine. It continues to be administered thru Emergency Use Authorization which coincidentally indemnifies Pfizer & all vaccine manufacturers from ALL LIABILITY from damages caused by the vaccines.
Pfizer received FDA approval for a drug called Comarnity that is not even avail. in the U.S. Yet the media has widely reported the Pfizer COVID vaccine is FDA approved. Is it appropriate for the FDA trusted with drug approvals to lie to the American people? You'd be crazy to trust me- someone you do not know.
But how about the INVENTOR, Dr Robert Malone, of the mRNA technology used in the vaccines? https://www.bitchute.com/video/wgLJic8u1wvF/
How much more info. do you need to wake up? This is NOT even the worst evidence in the case against the vaccines.
The real expert Drs & scientists are censored, threatened, sued, cancelled. Yet journalists, politicians, entertainers & TV Drs with NO patients voices are amplified to push a narrative that you've heard.
If you even hear the real evidence & don't know who to believe, ask yourself; Do you choose to believe those who have huge conflicts of interest including financial gain over those who have NOTHING to gain yet stand to lose EVERYTHING for speaking out?
The governments of the western world have been taken over by the ruling elite. The WEF have installed their puppets in these countries to mandate vaccines & rollout a digital ID that will track & limit our movements. It is being implemented right now in countries around the world. However, the media that the elite control is not going to tell you about it. You will continue to be pushed a narrative that divides the masses- black vs white, straight vs gay, men vs women, vaccinated vs unvaccinated, Republican vs Democrat. This is to incite fighting amongst ourselves as they take away our freedom & enslave us all.
The only thing that will stop this is to WAKE UP & simply NOT comply with their unconstitutional tyranny. There is corruption on both sides in politics. However, it is the left who have sold their soul to this idea of a one world government. Before you can "Build Back Better" one must first tear it down. That is exactly what the left has instore for this country. Make NO mistake, the left has NO intention of ever having another FREE ELECTION. What these people have done is criminal & they have no intention of turning over power to be prosecuted for their crimes.
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