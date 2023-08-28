Covid Vax is a War Against Human Reproduction Says Dr. Naomi Wolf

Depopulation is a well known belief and goal of the globalists. So why are people shocked when we tell them the vaccine is a bioweapon to depopulate the earth? Watch the video for more.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Wolf: The Establishment Hopes To Rid All Humans Who Disregard Lockdowns And Mandates

https://rumble.com/v3bzcog-dr.-wolf-the-establishment-hopes-to-rid-all-humans-who-disregard-lockdowns-.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



