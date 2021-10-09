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Sen. Rand Paul on Criminalizing Dissent 'Be Afraid Of Your Government
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222 views • October 09, 2021
Sen. Rand Paul on Criminalizing Dissent 'Be Afraid Of Your Government'
Sen. Rand Paul is fearless in calling out the government that he is still part of: The Department of Justice has just criminalized legitimate dissent. The move is patently illegal but the damage is done, emboldening school boards to report dissenters they don't like to local and federal agencies for harassment and punishment.
Sen. Rand Paul is fearless in calling out the government that he is still part of: The Department of Justice has just criminalized legitimate dissent. The move is patently illegal but the damage is done, emboldening school boards to report dissenters they don't like to local and federal agencies for harassment and punishment.
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