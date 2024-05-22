Wow. AOC just spilled the beans on the Deep State’s entire plan. This was never about justice. It was always about keeping Trump bogged down with an endless stream of phony cases, so he cannot campaign and to smear him in the media. It’s coordinated election interference.
