Protesting Students From Zhongbei College Under Police Crackdown

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June 7, 2021, Students from Zhongbei College of Nanjing Normal University (Danyang City) protested together against the university restructuring the independent college issuing undergraduate degrees into a junior vocational college issuing associate degrees. Netizens: Now the University is closed and the students in the university are under siege by two hundred police and the SWAT who come to arrest them. The university has been suppressing the information and keeping us under house arrest on campus.