© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️ BULGARIA BEAT THE ELITE:
⚡️ THE NIGHT WHEN A SLAVIC NATION SAID “ENOUGH” - (via the Italian Job).
⚡️ On 1 December 2025, Bulgaria did something Western Europe never expects from a Slavic country:
• It stood up.
• It resisted.
• It shut down the city.
How? They pulled “the Italian job”.
Everyone stopped working, got out on the streets and did NOTHING!
The government threw out all new laws, regulations and tax hikes within just a few hours. The elites panicked and packed their bags.