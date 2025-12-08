BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‼️ BULGARIA BEAT THE ELITE: ⚡️ THE NIGHT WHEN A SLAVIC NATION SAID “ENOUGH” - (via the Italian Job).
160 views • 2 days ago

‼️ BULGARIA BEAT THE ELITE:

⚡️ THE NIGHT WHEN A SLAVIC NATION SAID “ENOUGH” - (via the Italian Job).

⚡️ On 1 December 2025, Bulgaria did something Western Europe never expects from a Slavic country:

• It stood up.
• It resisted.
• It shut down the city.

How? They pulled “the Italian job”.

Everyone stopped working, got out on the streets and did NOTHING!

The government threw out all new laws, regulations and tax hikes within just a few hours. The elites panicked and packed their bags.

