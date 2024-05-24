FATE and DESTINY, Only 2 Possible Destinies, Perfect Natural Human, Divine Angel, Soulmate Union, Physical Change of a Soul Structure, Growth of More Chakras, Importance of Desire and Passion

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/BUmWgDV7A3k

20100626 The Human Soul - 'Fate' & 'Destiny'





Cut:

03m32s - 09m50s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************













“THE BEAUTY OF THE PROCESS OF BECOMING THE DIVINE ANGEL OR IN OTHER WORDS, THE BEAUTY OF THE PROCESS OF BECOMING AT ONE WITH GOD IS THAT GOD HEALS ALL OF YOUR EMOTIONAL INJURIES TOWARDS THE GENDERS, TOWARDS THE OPPOSITE GENDER.

@ 06m17s





“AND IN THE PROCESS OF THIS DEVELOPING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD – BECAUSE GOD HAS THIS IMMENSE LOVE FOR YOU AND THIS LOVE IS AN ACTUAL SUBSTANCE, IT’S AN ACTUAL THING THAT CHANGES YOUR SOUL, IT PHYSICALLY CHANGES THE STRUCTURE OF YOUR SOUL. SO IF YOU COULD LOOK AT A SOUL IN TERMS OF AS A PICTURE, YOU WOULD ACTUALLY SEE ITS STRUCTURE CHANGE. AND WHEN YOU’RE IN THE 22ND SPHERE STATE, YOU CAN ACTUALLY WATCH THE STRUCTURE OF THE SOUL CHANGING AS A PERSON RECEIVES DIVINE LOVE. AND THE STRUCTURE OF THE SOUL CHANGES SO MUCH, THAT YOU COULD NO LONGER CALL IT A HUMAN ANYMORE.”

@ 06m38s



