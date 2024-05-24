Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FATE and DESTINY, Only 2 Possible Destinies, Perfect Natural Human, Divine Angel, Soulmate Union, Physical Change of a Soul Structure, Growth of More Chakras, Importance of Desire and Passion
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
93 Subscribers
33 views
Published a day ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/BUmWgDV7A3k

20100626 The Human Soul - 'Fate' & 'Destiny'


Cut:

03m32s - 09m50s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“THE BEAUTY OF THE PROCESS OF BECOMING THE DIVINE ANGEL OR IN OTHER WORDS, THE BEAUTY OF THE PROCESS OF BECOMING AT ONE WITH GOD IS THAT GOD HEALS ALL OF YOUR EMOTIONAL INJURIES TOWARDS THE GENDERS, TOWARDS THE OPPOSITE GENDER.

@ 06m17s


“AND IN THE PROCESS OF THIS DEVELOPING RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD – BECAUSE GOD HAS THIS IMMENSE LOVE FOR YOU AND THIS LOVE IS AN ACTUAL SUBSTANCE, IT’S AN ACTUAL THING THAT CHANGES YOUR SOUL, IT PHYSICALLY CHANGES THE STRUCTURE OF YOUR SOUL. SO IF YOU COULD LOOK AT A SOUL IN TERMS OF AS A PICTURE, YOU WOULD ACTUALLY SEE ITS STRUCTURE CHANGE. AND WHEN YOU’RE IN THE 22ND SPHERE STATE, YOU CAN ACTUALLY WATCH THE STRUCTURE OF THE SOUL CHANGING AS A PERSON RECEIVES DIVINE LOVE. AND THE STRUCTURE OF THE SOUL CHANGES SO MUCH, THAT YOU COULD NO LONGER CALL IT A HUMAN ANYMORE.”

@ 06m38s


Keywords
relationship with godgod healsdivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesussoulmate unionfeel everythingdivine angeli want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspheres and dimensionsi want to know everythingpassion for goddestiny and fateperfect natural humanperfected in self relianceeternal existenceat one with soulmateat one with godphysical change of soul structurespirit body vs soul chakrasdesire and passion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket