Sodium Is A Very Important Trace Mineral And Electrolyte

Electrolytes are trace minerals in your body that have an electric charge. They are needed for a variety of functions for your muscles, nerves, and pH and fluid balance. In the first video I covered potassium and its relationship to sodium. So I figured it would be best to talk about the “big bad” sodium next. I would have to say that sodium is probably one of the top 5 most demonized nutrients, right up there with things like sugar, saturated fats, and cholesterol. So this should be a pretty fun topic to discuss. I will go over why sodium is so important for our health and how it’s gotten such a bad reputation lately. I will also go over the differences between all the different kinds of salts like table salt, sea salt, himalayan salt, etc.