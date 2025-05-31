© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Family Daily Routine For May 30th - Water Truck Delivery & Going To Market For Flour
أم وسام من غــ..ـزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQLwNmnUnvk
اخذت اخي وزوجي ابو وسام نبحث عن الطحين في ظل المعاناة الصعبة هذا وقعنا اليوم في غــ✌🏻ــزة
I took my brother and my husband, Abu Wissam, looking for flour in light of the difficult suffering