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James O'Keefe: We will continue to hold people accountable
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61 views • March 17, 2022
In a recent released video from Project Veritas, a New York Times reporter admits there were "a ton of FBI informants" at the capitol on January 6. He also suggested his colleagues exaggerated danger. One America's Caitlin Sinclair spoke with founder James O'Keefe and has this report.
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