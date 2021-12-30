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Drink Along w #beerandgear 21 Delirium Noel 4.5/5
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0 view • December 30, 2021
Who says I'm hard to buy for? lol
This Belgian beauty is surprisingly mild considering it's lineage.
Softer on the nose than expected, not the usual banana/clove richness I associate with the style.
The initial hit is interesting as she sits low in the mouth with the usual Belgain flavor softened but still there.
She is sweet and not overly complex. Running fast thru the flavor profile she does have bit of the alcohol tang left in there.
She finishes nicely dirty on the back. Like a librarian after hours with a fun little hobby ;)
ABV is 10, the IBUs are 26 and the SRM/EBC is listed as 45.
Thanks for stopping by
Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
This Belgian beauty is surprisingly mild considering it's lineage.
Softer on the nose than expected, not the usual banana/clove richness I associate with the style.
The initial hit is interesting as she sits low in the mouth with the usual Belgain flavor softened but still there.
She is sweet and not overly complex. Running fast thru the flavor profile she does have bit of the alcohol tang left in there.
She finishes nicely dirty on the back. Like a librarian after hours with a fun little hobby ;)
ABV is 10, the IBUs are 26 and the SRM/EBC is listed as 45.
Thanks for stopping by
Big 3 folks
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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