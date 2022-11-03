Where We Are In the Unfolding of Last Day Events Worship Hour Sermon

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n this sermon produced by 3ABN, Pastor John Lomacang will share from the Bible a message about Revelation 16 and how to calibrate our minds to understand where we are in the unfolding scenes of last day events. It's time for Seventh-day Adventist to awake as watchman to sound the alarm to a dying world so that as many as possible can be saved from the deceptions of the Devil.