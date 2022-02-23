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Emergency Acts, COG, Canada Tyranny, Schwab WEF, MSM as Enemy & Dark Journalist analysis Sad Day
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10 views • February 23, 2022
2 20 2022 Straight Shooting News
Emergency Acts/COG, Canadian Tyranny Schwab WEF, MSM The Enemy of The People, & Dark Journalist excellent analysis
A Sad Day for Canada -- or is it the way of winning for A Great Awakening?
Resolve is Victory, Stay United or “Hang Separately as Fools” as Franklin said.
To our friends and Canada American Patriots stand with you!
Ottawa Police Chief Vows to Hunt Down and Penalize Everyone Involved in The Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGFjeb9szaE
Downtown Ottawa Sunday Show Play Clip in Article
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/downtown-ottawa-streets-protests-police-1.6358396
Part I highlights how the MSM is the Enemy of the People. Share this so those who are short on time or attention, can SEE what is plain in front of the face.
Reminder: our previous show on the Smith Mundt Modernization that legalized domestic use of propaganda, which was passed by congress in 2013 at the same time the Data Collection Facility in Utah opened, and today we are seeing the plan unfold in front of our eyes: you may want to watch that show …
INSERT LINK:
Various clips, and commentary:
CBS propaganda saying the Canadian Trucker Protests are control by Q-anon Conspiracy Theorists and abusive users on social media, and the need of censorship!
Next is a question posed to the Canadian Parliament as they discussed approval of Emergency Act that suspends all the rights of Canadian Citizens which must be approved by parliament. In WEF’s Klaus Schwab’s own words admitting it. From Sept 2017 at the JFK School of Government in Massachusetts.
INSERT LINK:
Laura Ingraham speaks with Prof Jonathan Turley about Canada in Tyranny
How is Canada handling the protests?
WION news clip; pushing the false narrative worldwide about arrests, while independent media has shown for weeks the Love Fest in Ottawa with the homeless being fed, crime down, and the protestors leaving the streets cleaner than when they arrived.
The arrest of an organizer of the convoy peacefully surrendering to police.
Saturday February 19 in Ottawa w/ Police and Canadian Military (?) in full battle gear with the Military locked and loaded turning on the People of Canada and crushing the peaceful protest.
Full Link to Canadian Live feed from The Church of BuBBles:
INSERT LINK:
Do the Willing Enforcers of Tyranny win – and the Peace is Dead in Canada?
In Part II we will DJ explain what is behind what is taking place in Canada, why, and explain what is coming to the U.S.A. and why, but first let’s take a quick look at what is taking place in New Zealand where another one of Klaus Schwab’s Global Leaders was injected into power Ardern.
***
See FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
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GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
Emergency Acts/COG, Canadian Tyranny Schwab WEF, MSM The Enemy of The People, & Dark Journalist excellent analysis
A Sad Day for Canada -- or is it the way of winning for A Great Awakening?
Resolve is Victory, Stay United or “Hang Separately as Fools” as Franklin said.
To our friends and Canada American Patriots stand with you!
Ottawa Police Chief Vows to Hunt Down and Penalize Everyone Involved in The Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGFjeb9szaE
Downtown Ottawa Sunday Show Play Clip in Article
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/downtown-ottawa-streets-protests-police-1.6358396
Part I highlights how the MSM is the Enemy of the People. Share this so those who are short on time or attention, can SEE what is plain in front of the face.
Reminder: our previous show on the Smith Mundt Modernization that legalized domestic use of propaganda, which was passed by congress in 2013 at the same time the Data Collection Facility in Utah opened, and today we are seeing the plan unfold in front of our eyes: you may want to watch that show …
INSERT LINK:
Various clips, and commentary:
CBS propaganda saying the Canadian Trucker Protests are control by Q-anon Conspiracy Theorists and abusive users on social media, and the need of censorship!
Next is a question posed to the Canadian Parliament as they discussed approval of Emergency Act that suspends all the rights of Canadian Citizens which must be approved by parliament. In WEF’s Klaus Schwab’s own words admitting it. From Sept 2017 at the JFK School of Government in Massachusetts.
INSERT LINK:
Laura Ingraham speaks with Prof Jonathan Turley about Canada in Tyranny
How is Canada handling the protests?
WION news clip; pushing the false narrative worldwide about arrests, while independent media has shown for weeks the Love Fest in Ottawa with the homeless being fed, crime down, and the protestors leaving the streets cleaner than when they arrived.
The arrest of an organizer of the convoy peacefully surrendering to police.
Saturday February 19 in Ottawa w/ Police and Canadian Military (?) in full battle gear with the Military locked and loaded turning on the People of Canada and crushing the peaceful protest.
Full Link to Canadian Live feed from The Church of BuBBles:
INSERT LINK:
Do the Willing Enforcers of Tyranny win – and the Peace is Dead in Canada?
In Part II we will DJ explain what is behind what is taking place in Canada, why, and explain what is coming to the U.S.A. and why, but first let’s take a quick look at what is taking place in New Zealand where another one of Klaus Schwab’s Global Leaders was injected into power Ardern.
***
See FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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