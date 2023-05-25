"I WILL TRY THEM BY FIRE" - GOOD & EVIL / WHEAT & TARES WILL BE TESTED

#EXPOSED #TRIALBYFIRE #WORLD

Today's word: "Out of the fullness of the heart, the mouth speaks." (Luke 6:45) "By their fruit you shall know them." (Matthew 7:17-20) ""Hate what is evil, cling to what is good." (Romans 12:9) Yah will test every heart to know what is a true believer and who is false. The fire of His testing will make it impossible to pretend to be righteous when you are not, nothing will be hidden from the Lord and personal choices will expose many.





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





"And he said to me, “Do not seal the words of the prophecy of this book, for the time is at hand. He who is unrighteous, let him be unrighteous still; he who is filthy, let him be filthy still; he who is righteous, let him be righteous still; he who is holy, let him be holy still. Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, TO GIVE TO EVERY ONE ACCORDING TO HIS WORK." (Rev. 22:10-12)





Read this portion carefully. Think on what it's saying. Imagine each opposite set pulling away from each other, never to mix again. "UNRIGHTEOUS" and "FILTHY" will (if they do not repent), eventually reach a place where the separation is so wide that they'll never be able to find their way back to "RIGHTEOUS" and "HOLY". Unrighteous and filthy will get stuck of the dark side of the divide, while righteous and holy are guided through light by Jesus. The separation gap will stretch too wide, the goats will get cut off from the sheep because they'll refuse to repent.





Satan will trick them to go further down the broad path of rebellion, pride, refusal to listen to wisdom and enjoyment of the temporary benefits of sin. They will think they've won the "culture war" until one day- judgement strikes. The depraved mind, the "insane" mind will enter such people because of REFUSAL TO LEAVE SIN ALONE, after that, Grace will be withdrawn with no way to come back. Read what the Lord says. "I am coming, I have a reward with me, but I will pay each one back exactly as he has lived on this earth." Choose wisely each one that listens, shalom.



