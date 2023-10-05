Scott Ritter Talks More On Ukraine

Despite what the West is saying about how well the NATO/U.S. war is going in Ukraine, Scott Ritter gets right into the story on 'Redacted News', with Clayton Morris, regarding just how bad things are going for Zelenskyy and his supporters.
Video source:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
Jazzy, Sentimental and Nostalgic Songs
from Capcut
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Capcut or Fesliyan Studios, and this channel.
