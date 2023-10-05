Create New Account
Scott Ritter Talks More On Ukraine
The Kokoda Kid
Despite what the West is saying about how well the NATO/U.S. war is going in Ukraine, Scott Ritter gets right into the story on 'Redacted News', with Clayton Morris, regarding just how bad things are going for Zelenskyy and his supporters.

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Jazzy, Sentimental and Nostalgic Songs

from Capcut

Keywords
russiawarukraineukraine warukrainian defeat

