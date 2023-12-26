The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Pick Up Your Cross & Go To Work!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





We all have assignments in the Kingdom of God. True and whole contentment in life is pursuing what God has laid up for you with everything you've got!

Developing Godly Habits

God blesses those who persevere, working hard to carry out His will.

December 26, 2023

Proverbs 10:4

Picture this: In a field nestled among rolling hills, a hardworking farmer toils day after day, sowing seeds and nurturing tender plants. From dawn till dusk, he tends to the crops, knowing that lazy hands yield no harvest. With unwavering faith and persistence, the farmer trusts that the output of labor will be rewarded.

Keep reading with the free intouch app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3RFJtkL





Music video credit:

WHITECROSS Salt City

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Je6arj

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4aNx1bx

White Metal Clips 777 - Gospel Rock

@whitemetalclips

https://www.youtube.com/@whitemetalclips





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net