MOM WAS MADATED TO GET VAX AND DIED, NOW DAUGHTER MANDATED TO GET THE SAME VAX !! (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZYQKrCJ68rVo/
If she has no brain she will probably go along with it. That paycheck for the devils system is coming at a higher and higher price. The only place covid exists is on TV and in hospitals. She needs to get a spine and tell them to shove it.
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