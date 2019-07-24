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The New Era Of BORIS TRUMP & DONALD JOHNSON ...
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222 views • July 24, 2019
Streamed live 24th July 2019
- Will Boris deliver BREXIT? Don't hold your breath!!
- Will Boris do the RIGHT THING & return the hi-jacked Tanker to Iran? Not if John Bolton has anything to do with it!
- Manchester Airports Group fall into line on 5G ... stating that they have ZERO responsibility for the Heath or Well-being of thise who use the Airport!
- 5G Awareness Events
- Join me at Southwark Crown Court to Support David Noakes as BIG PHARMA seeks to fleece him of EVERYTHING to ensure that he is bullied into NEVER producing any product which challenges their Revenue Stream!
- Will Boris deliver BREXIT? Don't hold your breath!!
- Will Boris do the RIGHT THING & return the hi-jacked Tanker to Iran? Not if John Bolton has anything to do with it!
- Manchester Airports Group fall into line on 5G ... stating that they have ZERO responsibility for the Heath or Well-being of thise who use the Airport!
- 5G Awareness Events
- Join me at Southwark Crown Court to Support David Noakes as BIG PHARMA seeks to fleece him of EVERYTHING to ensure that he is bullied into NEVER producing any product which challenges their Revenue Stream!
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