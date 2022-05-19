© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crook & Marker Blackberry Mojito 4.25/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • May 19, 2022
Today we are looking at another canned cocktail from Crook and Marker.
This time it's their take on the Mojito w blackberry and lime. They take their Non GMO seriously as well as the organics.
Running 5.0 for the ABV no need for IBUs in this brew and the SRM is a pink to pigeon blood ruby 8.
On the nose she is most interesting, the fruit aromas coming blasting thru as soon as you pop the top.
Tasty and fruity but the stevia always leaves an odd taste behind.
A nice change of pace should you find yourself looking for something new.
Thanks for coming by, liking, sharing and reminding.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
This time it's their take on the Mojito w blackberry and lime. They take their Non GMO seriously as well as the organics.
Running 5.0 for the ABV no need for IBUs in this brew and the SRM is a pink to pigeon blood ruby 8.
On the nose she is most interesting, the fruit aromas coming blasting thru as soon as you pop the top.
Tasty and fruity but the stevia always leaves an odd taste behind.
A nice change of pace should you find yourself looking for something new.
Thanks for coming by, liking, sharing and reminding.
Big 3 my friends
Skal !
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.