BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Bugging Out" Part II The Bret Lueder Show with Prepper and Exorcist Scott Hensler Epsiode #118
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Grumpy Old Exorcist
40 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 24 hours ago

Part II - I was a guest on Bret Lueder show, “ Esoteric Guide.”

Link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nPLG3FcFcyro

Bret was recently on "Coast to Coast" for his UFO expertise.

Link: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/lueder-bret-59419/

In Part II of this conversation, we get to see another side of Hensler, that of an Exorcist. He describes how he became an Exorcist and started his own podcast, the Grumpy Exorcist on Brighteon and Patreon, to explore the ramifications of this process and tell of his and others experiences. He explains how to tell if someone's behavior is demonic or not; what are some of the signs to look for, and how does one prepare for such a task. Not only that, but he has written three books including, Second Heaven Invasion and Who Do Voodoo. www.scotthensler.com


Keywords
occultaidemonwitchcraft
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy