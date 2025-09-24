"Bugging Out" Part II The Bret Lueder Show with Prepper and Exorcist Scott Hensler Epsiode #118

Part II - I was a guest on Bret Lueder show, “ Esoteric Guide.”

Link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nPLG3FcFcyro

Bret was recently on "Coast to Coast" for his UFO expertise.

Link: https://www.coasttocoastam.com/guest/lueder-bret-59419/

In Part II of this conversation, we get to see another side of Hensler, that of an Exorcist. He describes how he became an Exorcist and started his own podcast, the Grumpy Exorcist on Brighteon and Patreon, to explore the ramifications of this process and tell of his and others experiences. He explains how to tell if someone's behavior is demonic or not; what are some of the signs to look for, and how does one prepare for such a task. Not only that, but he has written three books including, Second Heaven Invasion and Who Do Voodoo. www.scotthensler.com



