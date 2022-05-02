© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rapture in The Feasts of the Lord: Passover and Harvests
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • May 02, 2022
Almost every aspect of our redemption--including how we are brought into heaven--is foreshadowed in the Feasts of the Lord. Part 1 of a 2 part over-view of how God brings in His harvest of souls. This is a longer video, but the information is biblical gold!
In part 2, I'll lay out a timeline based on this video, including potential rapture dates.
Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AoRDjsdrcQ53DXVmBXAd1MR3hpR8uS5C/view?usp=sharing
In part 2, I'll lay out a timeline based on this video, including potential rapture dates.
Show notes:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AoRDjsdrcQ53DXVmBXAd1MR3hpR8uS5C/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.