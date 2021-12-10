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Mandela Effect: Pet Cemetary, changed via Quantum Entanglement to Pet Semetary
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40 views • December 10, 2021
this Mandela Effect was even written into the actual story ..which makes it possible that Stephen King (not a fan) is a willing or unwilling accessory to this quantum polluting of this realty through higgs singlets toroidal manipulation
https://www.smh.com.au/technology/time-travel-gods-particle-and-higgs-singlet-how-messages-might-be-sent-to-the-past-or-future-20110322-1c4qq.html
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1140/epjc/s10052-015-3323-y
https://www.osti.gov/pages/biblio/1778473-uncovering-high-scale-higgs-singlet-model
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=82152
https://theconversation.com/is-the-large-hadron-collider-a-time-machine-447
https://www.science.org.au/curious/space-time/higgs-boson
https://www.smh.com.au/technology/time-travel-gods-particle-and-higgs-singlet-how-messages-might-be-sent-to-the-past-or-future-20110322-1c4qq.html
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1140/epjc/s10052-015-3323-y
https://www.osti.gov/pages/biblio/1778473-uncovering-high-scale-higgs-singlet-model
https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=82152
https://theconversation.com/is-the-large-hadron-collider-a-time-machine-447
https://www.science.org.au/curious/space-time/higgs-boson
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