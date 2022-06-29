Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, Is Asked If People Will Have To Take A Covid Shot Every Year: “I’m Almost Certain About It” - They Are Just Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud Now!

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They are just saying the quiet part out loud now. They are NO longer hiding. I'm glad white hats didn't swoop in and arrest a bunch of people. Why interrupt your enemy while they're in the process of destroying themselves. Now they all have a giant spotlight shining on them, even local politicians, school board members, doctors, judges, etc. NOW they all go down.
#Pfizer #AlbertBourla #MedicalTyranny #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
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