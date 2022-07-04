🔺 Update on Actual Trials for Crimes Against Humanity 🔺 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer

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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer give an update on the Grand Jury to discuss the progress on an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity. - .
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You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: . - .
https://www.fuellmich.com/
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https://corona-investigative-committee.com/ . - .
https://grand-jury.net/ . - .
Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: . - .
https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish . - .