🔺 Update on Actual Trials for Crimes Against Humanity 🔺 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer give an update on the Grand Jury to discuss the progress on an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity. - .

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You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: . - .

https://www.fuellmich.com/ . - .

https://corona-investigative-committee.com/ . - .

https://grand-jury.net/ . - .

Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: . - .

https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish . - .