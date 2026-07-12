Trump Ben Carson Give Funds To Rebuild SDA General Conference & White House After Dark Day, Invasion

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Based on Bible Prophecy we can expect President Trump & Ben Carson To Play A Role In Funding The Rebuilding The Seventh-Day Adventist
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#SavingHealthMinistries "
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