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Democrats OBJECT To Electoral Votes 2000, 2004 and 2016
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15 views • January 05, 2021
While much ado is being made over the possibility of the GOP objecting to the electoral college votes, here is evidence that the Democrats are quite happy to object electoral college votes against GOP Presidential Wins. SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE NEWS
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