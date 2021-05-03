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CALIFORNIA WOMAN DIES AFTER 2ND DOSE OF MODERNA GENE DNA ALTERING POISON
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70 views • May 03, 2021
They are no longer able to just ignore people dying. Now they have to start the process of shifting blame to something else. Listen to the disinformation and lying they are doing to deflect the real reason for her death which of course is the jab. They use the worthless CDC data for the deaths per vaccine numbers. They have to keep their death machine rolling. They are full of crap. Its Genocide and they are doing it intentionally.
Source: ABC 7 Los Angeles via Jim Crenshaw
Source: ABC 7 Los Angeles via Jim Crenshaw
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