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Lies and Deepfakes
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32 views • June 06, 2021
Jesus taught that God's prophets would be reviled and spoken evil of. He also warned that the devil was a liar that worked to take the Word of God away from those who heard it. The Apostle Paul warned that "evil men and seducers would wax worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived" (2 Timothy 3:13, KJV). He also warned that letters purported to be from him with false messages were an issue. COG leader Serapion of Antioch denounced a gospel falsely attributed to the Apostle Peter as pseudepigrapha. With the internet lies can spread faster than before. With technology like artificial intelligence, can we expect to see deepfakes that will make it look like Christian leaders say or do things that they did not? Do you "prove all things" so you will not fall from the coming increased deceit? Will YOU hold fast that which is good or be one who "loves and practices a lie'? Dr. Thiel refers to aspects of modern technology and various scriptures to warn Christians to not be misled by what is coming.
An article of related interest is available titled "Daily Mail: An AI company is using deepfake technology to seamlessly dub your favorite actor’s dialogue; COGwriter: Dangers of ‘deep fakes’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/daily-mail-an-ai-company-is-using-deepfake-technology-to-seamlessly-dub-your-favorite-actors-dialogue-cogwriter-dangers-of-deep-fakes/
An article of related interest is available titled "Daily Mail: An AI company is using deepfake technology to seamlessly dub your favorite actor’s dialogue; COGwriter: Dangers of ‘deep fakes’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/daily-mail-an-ai-company-is-using-deepfake-technology-to-seamlessly-dub-your-favorite-actors-dialogue-cogwriter-dangers-of-deep-fakes/
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