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What Happens During Near Death Experience #shorts
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62 views • May 02, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HER5ICopVc
What do you think happens when you're about to die?
Speaker and author of 21 Days Into The Afterlife Piero Cavi-Parisetti, discusses what people may experience when they are on the brink.
According to Piero, a near-death experience is an out-of-body experience where the person's body physically gives out but the person feels as though they are STILL alive and well. 👻
Have you ever had a near-death experience? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HER5ICopVc
What do you think happens when you're about to die?
Speaker and author of 21 Days Into The Afterlife Piero Cavi-Parisetti, discusses what people may experience when they are on the brink.
According to Piero, a near-death experience is an out-of-body experience where the person's body physically gives out but the person feels as though they are STILL alive and well. 👻
Have you ever had a near-death experience? Let us know in the comments.
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