Alien Abduction and Montauk Project Survivor Story - Hybridized by the Anunnaki
The Last Harvest
Published Yesterday

My name is Talop and I am a Vampire Ashram elder who can attest to the fact that I am an alien-human hybrid who has been hybridized and programmed in the infamous Montauk underground in Long Island, New York by the Anunnaki for use by the rogue reptilian Satanic empire which includes the Illuminati as well as Freemasonic and Luciferian forces. https://www.amazon.com/Last-Harvest-Lucifera-Illuminati-Humanity-ebook/dp/B0BSNX6GN4 #anunnaki #secrethistoryoftheanunnaki #truthabouttheanunnaki #whoaretheanunnaki https://www.instagram.com/the_last_harvest/ https://twitter.com/the_lastharvest https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Last-Harvest/100090073334563/

