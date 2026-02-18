BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
"This Is The Only Way To Prepare For What's Coming” | Whitney Webb
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1174 views • 1 day ago

Check out Whitney Webb's bestselling book exposing the criminal rise of Jeffrey Epstein (One Nation Under Blackmail): https://amzn.to/4kcNCdI

Credit to Glenn Beck for their great interview with Whitney Webb

Is America surrendering its political identity in the name of winning the AI arms race? This discussion examines a growing faction of technocratic thinkers who argue that to compete with China, the United States must fully integrate artificial intelligence into everyday life—eliminating in-person commerce, private car ownership, and even traditional healthcare models. Under the leadership of Eric Schmidt, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence outlined recommendations that critics say risk transforming the U.S. into the very system it claims to resist.

The conversation also confronts the disturbing rhetoric of Curtis Yarvin, whose proposal to “virtualize” society’s so-called undesirables evokes dystopian authoritarianism rather than democratic reform. Layered onto this are unresolved questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and the opaque financial networks tied to powerful institutions, raising broader concerns about elite protection, intelligence entanglements, and the erosion of public trust.

At its core, this is a warning: when information is flooded with distortion and citizens outsource discernment to algorithms, democracy weakens. Constitutional rights, critical thinking, and responsible parenting are not abstract ideals—they are the last defense against a system that prizes efficiency over humanity.

Mirrored - Investigative Insights TV

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
aiepsteinwhitney webb
