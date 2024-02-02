The new year started badly for the Globalists. The old world order continues to rapidly collapse before our eyes. Globalists continue to suffer a crushing defeat not only in Ukraine and the Middle East but also in the geopolitical and economic arena. Washington's titanic efforts to preserve the unipolar world and the hegemony of the Anglo-Saxons have led to nothing. Moreover, the former hegemon, with its rapidly weakening economy, has turned into a real outcast to the countries of the Middle East. In the Middle East, pressure on the United States is growing rapidly. Americans are being forced to leave this strategically important region of the world......................

