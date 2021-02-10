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Are The Patriots Now Putting Pressure On The Central Bank Fiat System? (X22 Report)
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200 views • February 10, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2400a - Are The Patriots Now Putting Pressure On The [CB] Fiat System?
The stimulus package is being pushed to put everything back to the way it was, they are introducing Obamacare expansion. They are pushing the minimum wage up to 15 which will destroy jobs. Are the patriots pushing against the [CB] fiat currency, are they preparing to destroy the [CB]?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2400a - Are The Patriots Now Putting Pressure On The [CB] Fiat System?
The stimulus package is being pushed to put everything back to the way it was, they are introducing Obamacare expansion. They are pushing the minimum wage up to 15 which will destroy jobs. Are the patriots pushing against the [CB] fiat currency, are they preparing to destroy the [CB]?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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