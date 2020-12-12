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Enfeksiyon Epidemiyoloğu Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi : Bir aşının etkili olduğunu nasıl gösterirsiniz?
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23 views • December 12, 2020
Bir aşının etkili olduğunu nasıl gösterirsiniz?
Hayat kurtardığını göstermeniz gerekir.
Ama hayatını kaybeden 10.000 içinden 5 kişiyse bu sayıyı aşıyla azaltabildiğini nasıl göstereceksin?
GÖSTEREMEZİN !
Almanya'nın uluslararası en saygın enfeksiyon uzmanlarından ve en çok atıf yapılan tıbbi araştırmacılarından biri.
Hayat kurtardığını göstermeniz gerekir.
Ama hayatını kaybeden 10.000 içinden 5 kişiyse bu sayıyı aşıyla azaltabildiğini nasıl göstereceksin?
GÖSTEREMEZİN !
Almanya'nın uluslararası en saygın enfeksiyon uzmanlarından ve en çok atıf yapılan tıbbi araştırmacılarından biri.
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