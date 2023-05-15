Don't Take Our Word For It! - The John Lennon Assassination Part 3

In this episode Chris and Peter continue their discussion about the assassination of John Lennon from the legendary Rock n' Roll group The Beatles.Peter's website: https://www.petersecoshart.com/
Peter's socials:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/peter.secosh
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/petersecosh/
Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.